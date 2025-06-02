Sign up
Previous
Photo 1128
A Misty Start to the Day
It is the second day of winter here and this morning was a chilly, misty start. The mist has cleared now, but it is still pretty chilly.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4794
photos
252
followers
125
following
309% complete
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
2nd June 2025 8:41am
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful fog-mist. So atmospheric!
June 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a wonderfully misty image! Just beautiful
June 2nd, 2025
