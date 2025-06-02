Previous
A Misty Start to the Day by onewing
A Misty Start to the Day

It is the second day of winter here and this morning was a chilly, misty start. The mist has cleared now, but it is still pretty chilly.

2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful fog-mist. So atmospheric!
June 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such a wonderfully misty image! Just beautiful
June 2nd, 2025  
