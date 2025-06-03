Sign up
Previous
Photo 1129
The Anchorage in the Mist
This is another photo taken yesterday morning when it was so misty.
I took this at The Anchorage Resort close to our house and you can see the driftwood washed up on the beach after the floods on the other side of the bay.
The driftwood must have come from Tea Gardens when the Myall Lakes flooded a couple of weeks ago.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Annie D
ace
It looks quite dreary with the mist and driftwood.
June 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely misty scene and capture.
June 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Quite atmospheric in the mist.
June 3rd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Very atmospheric image.
June 3rd, 2025
Marj
ace
Mysterious image.
June 3rd, 2025
