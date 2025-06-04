It's Raining Again

I had a hairdresser's appointment this morning, it has turned so cold and is pouring with rain.



After the hairdressers I was catching up with some friends for a cuppa, but we decided to go for lunch instead at Fingal Bay.



I took this photo through the restaurant window when we had an absolute downpour.



For some reason we decided it was best not to have lunch out on the balcony today. 😂



Home now with our woodburner fire lit and cosy and warm.