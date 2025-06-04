Previous
It's Raining Again by onewing
It's Raining Again

I had a hairdresser's appointment this morning, it has turned so cold and is pouring with rain.

After the hairdressers I was catching up with some friends for a cuppa, but we decided to go for lunch instead at Fingal Bay.

I took this photo through the restaurant window when we had an absolute downpour.

For some reason we decided it was best not to have lunch out on the balcony today. 😂

Home now with our woodburner fire lit and cosy and warm.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Diana ace
I don't blame you, we had the same awful weather, fortunately it seems to be clearing up today. I love the shapes of the furniture in the rain, lovely shot.
June 4th, 2025  
Annie D ace
good choice with the inside dining hahaha
June 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sensible decision.
June 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
It poured here all night , today has been grey and really cold
June 4th, 2025  
