Previous
Photo 1130
It's Raining Again
I had a hairdresser's appointment this morning, it has turned so cold and is pouring with rain.
After the hairdressers I was catching up with some friends for a cuppa, but we decided to go for lunch instead at Fingal Bay.
I took this photo through the restaurant window when we had an absolute downpour.
For some reason we decided it was best not to have lunch out on the balcony today. 😂
Home now with our woodburner fire lit and cosy and warm.
4th June 2025
4th Jun 25
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4796
photos
252
followers
126
following
309% complete
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
I don't blame you, we had the same awful weather, fortunately it seems to be clearing up today. I love the shapes of the furniture in the rain, lovely shot.
June 4th, 2025
Annie D
ace
good choice with the inside dining hahaha
June 4th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sensible decision.
June 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
It poured here all night , today has been grey and really cold
June 4th, 2025
