Previous
Photo 1131
A Bit Breezy
It was walking group today, but it poured with rain this morning and we decided to give the walk a miss today but still went for lunch at One Mile.
I wasn't sure whether I would be able to do the walk anyway, so the lunch option was good for me.
This photo was taken at One Mile after lunch. The rain had stopped but it was a bit breezy as you can see.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
