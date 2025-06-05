Previous
A Bit Breezy by onewing
Photo 1131

A Bit Breezy

It was walking group today, but it poured with rain this morning and we decided to give the walk a miss today but still went for lunch at One Mile.

I wasn't sure whether I would be able to do the walk anyway, so the lunch option was good for me.

This photo was taken at One Mile after lunch. The rain had stopped but it was a bit breezy as you can see.
