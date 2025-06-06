Previous
Surfing the Waves by onewing
Surfing the Waves

Very late posting today because I have been out on a bus trip with our local U3A and only just got home.

I will post photos later of our outing but for now here is another shot taken at One Mile yesterday.

There were two brave souls out surfing the waves.

Will catch up later but it has been a long day and I am tired.

At least I don't have to cook dinner because I was out for lunch today.

David didn't come on the bus trip because he was out with some friends of his and he had lunch out too.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly brave - A lovely shot !
June 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great action shot.
June 6th, 2025  
Dianne ace
They are very keen! A lovely image.
June 6th, 2025  
