Photo 1132
Surfing the Waves
Very late posting today because I have been out on a bus trip with our local U3A and only just got home.
I will post photos later of our outing but for now here is another shot taken at One Mile yesterday.
There were two brave souls out surfing the waves.
Will catch up later but it has been a long day and I am tired.
At least I don't have to cook dinner because I was out for lunch today.
David didn't come on the bus trip because he was out with some friends of his and he had lunch out too.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Beryl Lloyd
Certainly brave - A lovely shot !
June 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Great action shot.
June 6th, 2025
Dianne
They are very keen! A lovely image.
June 6th, 2025
