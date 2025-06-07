Nelson Bay Dolphin Watch Boats

I have had a very hectic week and not much time for commenting on 365. After today though I am having a quiet weekend so should be able to catch up soon.



This morning I went to a CWA Fete and then to the market near the marina in Nelson Bay. It is a lovely sunny day today after the rain and wind but still a bit chilly.



I haven't had chance yet to check out the photos taken yesterday when we went to Mortels Sheepskin Factory and then to Grossman House at Maitland with a nice lunch in-between but hopefully will be able to check them out soon too.