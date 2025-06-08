Sign up
Previous
Photo 1134
Chilly Bathtime
I have been taking photos of birds in our garden today so will post the photos over the next few days.
I will post the photos taken on our bus trip later next week.
It has been sunny today but very chilly, so this Eastern Rosella made me smile as he was very wary of having a bath in the cold water.
Eastern rosellas are very shy birds normally, so I had to sit very still taking these photos from our family room so as not to scare him off
1. I will try just one foot in the water first. It is cold but I will risk it.
2. Okay I am in but boy it is cold.
3. Just a little splash and them I am out of here.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
