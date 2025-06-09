Sign up
Previous
Photo 1135
I Need To Go On A Diet
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's eastern rosella triptych.
Today is so cold and windy and none of our regular birds have been taking a bath today.
This crested pigeon definitely needs to go on a diet, he is enormous.
He was waiting for me to put seed on the tray nearby
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
5
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4801
photos
252
followers
125
following
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
Beverley
ace
His feathers have some lovely colours…ahhh very pretty
June 9th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh too mean - those feathers are puffed up for insulation not fat lolol (I love their wing colours and you have shown them off perfectly)
June 9th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Little fatty!
June 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, hilarious!
June 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous bird.
June 9th, 2025
