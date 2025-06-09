Previous
I Need To Go On A Diet by onewing
I Need To Go On A Diet

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's eastern rosella triptych.

Today is so cold and windy and none of our regular birds have been taking a bath today.

This crested pigeon definitely needs to go on a diet, he is enormous.

He was waiting for me to put seed on the tray nearby
Beverley ace
His feathers have some lovely colours…ahhh very pretty
June 9th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh too mean - those feathers are puffed up for insulation not fat lolol (I love their wing colours and you have shown them off perfectly)
June 9th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Little fatty!
June 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, hilarious!
June 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous bird.
June 9th, 2025  
