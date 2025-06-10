Previous
I Got Here First by onewing
Photo 1136

I Got Here First

Yesterday I posted a photo of a crested pigeon waiting patiently for seed, but when I put it in the tray the little corella got there first.

The poor pigeon had to wait his turn.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot. What fabulous eye colouring.
June 10th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Hope some left for the pigeon.
June 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super close-up!
June 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
June 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The corella looks like it is grinning.
June 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up , stunning eye! I hope some food was left for the poor pigeon ,
June 10th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
That bird knows who is boss!
June 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact