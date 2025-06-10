Sign up
Previous
Photo 1136
I Got Here First
Yesterday I posted a photo of a crested pigeon waiting patiently for seed, but when I put it in the tray the little corella got there first.
The poor pigeon had to wait his turn.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
7
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot. What fabulous eye colouring.
June 10th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Hope some left for the pigeon.
June 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Super close-up!
June 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
June 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The corella looks like it is grinning.
June 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up , stunning eye! I hope some food was left for the poor pigeon ,
June 10th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
That bird knows who is boss!
June 10th, 2025
