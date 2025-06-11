Previous
Could I Have Some Privacy Please by onewing
Photo 1137

Could I Have Some Privacy Please

This poor eastern rosella was trying to have a bath when the male green figbird popped in for a drink.

Eastern rosellas are very shy so it did very well not to fly off when the figbird arrived, but even so it looked as though it would have preferred some privacy to have its bath in peace.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

eDorre ace
Love your title. Such a good match for the shot
June 11th, 2025  
