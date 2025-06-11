Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1137
Could I Have Some Privacy Please
This poor eastern rosella was trying to have a bath when the male green figbird popped in for a drink.
Eastern rosellas are very shy so it did very well not to fly off when the figbird arrived, but even so it looked as though it would have preferred some privacy to have its bath in peace.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4803
photos
251
followers
125
following
311% complete
View this month »
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Love your title. Such a good match for the shot
June 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close