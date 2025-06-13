Sign up
Lots of Rain in the Clouds
I went down to the foreshore last night to get a photo of the sunset, and you can see there is a lot of rain in the clouds.
Not long after I took this photo the rain bucketed down and we had rain and thunder all night. According to our rain gauge we had 66 mm and it is still raining now and very cold.
13th June 2025
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
