It is still raining here and today I have had chance this morning to have a look at and process the photos taken on our U3A bus trip last week.

Our first stop was at Mortel's Sheepskin Factory where they also make Ugg boots.

Outside the factory are these huge Ugg boots and they are in the process of having a facelift.

I took a photo of the boots as they were a couple of years ago and here is that photo.

https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-03-19

This chap is applying the undercoat for the new design, and I will go back in a few weeks' time to see the finished update.
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Goodness me, they are ginormous!! Very Nancy Sinatra.....these boots are made for walking,....
June 14th, 2025  
eDorre ace
How amazing!
June 14th, 2025  
Lisa V.
Love this!! Fun to look at.
June 14th, 2025  
