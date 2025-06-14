Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1140
Ugg Boots
It is still raining here and today I have had chance this morning to have a look at and process the photos taken on our U3A bus trip last week.
Our first stop was at Mortel's Sheepskin Factory where they also make Ugg boots.
Outside the factory are these huge Ugg boots and they are in the process of having a facelift.
I took a photo of the boots as they were a couple of years ago and here is that photo.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2021-03-19
This chap is applying the undercoat for the new design, and I will go back in a few weeks' time to see the finished update.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4806
photos
250
followers
124
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Goodness me, they are ginormous!! Very Nancy Sinatra.....these boots are made for walking,....
June 14th, 2025
eDorre
ace
How amazing!
June 14th, 2025
Lisa V.
Love this!! Fun to look at.
June 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close