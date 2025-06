Mortel's Sheepskin Factory - Thornton

I am posting photos taken while on our U3A bus trip last Friday.



Our first stop was at Mortel's Sheepskin Factory where we had morning tea at their cafe and then a tour of the factory workshop, a talk about their history and the tour ended at the shop. I didn't buy any Ugg boots, but I may go back to buy some Ugg slippers soon as mine are a bit worse for wear now