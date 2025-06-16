Previous
Grossmann House - Maitland by onewing
Photo 1142

Grossmann House - Maitland

I had a medical appointment in Newcastle today, so it was an early start.

One last photo from our U3A outing last week.

After a lunch in East Maitland we finished our day at Grossmann House in Maitland.

Grossman House was built in 1860 and owned by Isaac Beckett, his wife and two daughters.

In 1890 it was sold and became part of Maitland Girls High School. This is where it was given the name Grossmann house after the headmistress of the school Jeanette Grossmann.

In 1964 the house was handed over to the National Trust and it has been open to the public since then.

I am glad I didn't live there in the 1800s because the day we were there it was so chilly inside the house. I was thankful I was wearing my winter coat.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact