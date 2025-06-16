Grossmann House - Maitland

I had a medical appointment in Newcastle today, so it was an early start.



One last photo from our U3A outing last week.



After a lunch in East Maitland we finished our day at Grossmann House in Maitland.



Grossman House was built in 1860 and owned by Isaac Beckett, his wife and two daughters.



In 1890 it was sold and became part of Maitland Girls High School. This is where it was given the name Grossmann house after the headmistress of the school Jeanette Grossmann.



In 1964 the house was handed over to the National Trust and it has been open to the public since then.



I am glad I didn't live there in the 1800s because the day we were there it was so chilly inside the house. I was thankful I was wearing my winter coat.