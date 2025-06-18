Previous
Sparkles by onewing
Photo 1144

Sparkles

It is a bit chilly today and only 15 degrees c but nice sunshine.

I love the simplicity of this shot with the sunlight sparkling on the water.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa V.
Ooooh! So beautiful.
June 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks great but yep there is a chill in the air now for sure
June 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! so beautiful and sparkly !
June 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A heavenly peaceful capture
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact