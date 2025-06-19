Previous
Bowerbird Nest and Blue Treasures by onewing
While we were at Grossmann House in Maitland recently, I spotted this bowerbird nest in the garden.

Even though it is the middle of winter here apparently this bowerbird was moving his nest from one area of the garden to another.

As it isn't the breeding season until Spring and Summer which starts in September here in Australia he is probably preparing early for a partner.

Bowerbirds also collect blue items to attract a female too and as you can see, he seems to have collected quite a few items already. I hope the nest doesn't get blown away during winter and that he finds a suitable mate.

Here is a clip on YouTube showing a bowerbird making a nest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ildSzlhMoLE

