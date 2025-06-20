Sign up
Discuss
Photo 1146
Waterfront Path
It is a beautifully sunny day today and it was so nice to walk along the waterfront path back home from the marina this morning.
Winter here and still quite chilly but at least I think the temperature has reached about 17 C (62 F) here today.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yes much warmer here too - this time last week was starting the day with temp of 4 (feels like 2), but today was 10 (feels like 10) - even tho the high isn't much different you just don't start frozen lol
June 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
@koalagardens
It goes down to about 10 C here at night too but the daytime temperature has been rather low too generally but 17 today has been lovely. I believe it is going to be 19 for the next couple of days too so that will be nice.
June 20th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful scenery. That was the same temperature here today
June 20th, 2025
