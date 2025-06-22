Previous
The Scottish Play by onewing
Photo 1148

The Scottish Play

Late posting tonight because we have been to the theatre in Newcastle today to see 'The Scottish Play'

Absolutely fabulous production and the lighting was excellent too.

Just got home for a quick cuppa and now we are going out for dinner with friends.

Probably won't be able to catch up until either later tonight or tomorrow.

Thanks for all your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'Winter Solstice' photo.
Ah, my top favourite Shakespeare play! I love it. Studied it at O Level, A Level and then it turned up at Degree too. My friend and I once went to see it on Wednesday 11th and then again on Friday 13th as actors as such superstitious people! Classically, they dropped props, forgot lines and generally made a hash of the performance on the Friday 13th. They would say it was because of the date, I would say it was a self fulfilling prophecy!!
June 22nd, 2025  
