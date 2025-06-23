Previous
Babs, Jenny and Maureen by onewing
Photo 1149

Babs, Jenny and Maureen

We have had a lovely day today with distant cousins Jenny and Maureen visiting us.

Jenny, Maureen and I share the same great grandparents, and we got in touch when I was tracing some of my family history a few years ago.

They live at Belmont, south of Newcastle.

Maureen will be 90 next Friday and Jenny is her youngest sister.

It was lovely to catch up today, I really must get back into family history, but all I need is more time.

Left to right, Me, Jenny in the middle and Maureen on the right.

This photo was taken in our family room.

This is where I sit when I am watching the birds in the garden.

23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Babs

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
It’s always nice to have catch ups. Great to see you Babs
June 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How lovely to have a catch up. Nice trio!
June 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great to be able to spend time together.
June 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good portraits
June 23rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply great to have a catch up like this -- great photo !
June 23rd, 2025  
