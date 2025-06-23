Babs, Jenny and Maureen

We have had a lovely day today with distant cousins Jenny and Maureen visiting us.



Jenny, Maureen and I share the same great grandparents, and we got in touch when I was tracing some of my family history a few years ago.



They live at Belmont, south of Newcastle.



Maureen will be 90 next Friday and Jenny is her youngest sister.



It was lovely to catch up today, I really must get back into family history, but all I need is more time.



Left to right, Me, Jenny in the middle and Maureen on the right.



This photo was taken in our family room.



This is where I sit when I am watching the birds in the garden.



