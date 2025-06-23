Sign up
Previous
Photo 1149
Babs, Jenny and Maureen
We have had a lovely day today with distant cousins Jenny and Maureen visiting us.
Jenny, Maureen and I share the same great grandparents, and we got in touch when I was tracing some of my family history a few years ago.
They live at Belmont, south of Newcastle.
Maureen will be 90 next Friday and Jenny is her youngest sister.
It was lovely to catch up today, I really must get back into family history, but all I need is more time.
Left to right, Me, Jenny in the middle and Maureen on the right.
This photo was taken in our family room.
This is where I sit when I am watching the birds in the garden.
23rd June 2025
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
It’s always nice to have catch ups. Great to see you Babs
June 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
How lovely to have a catch up. Nice trio!
June 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great to be able to spend time together.
June 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good portraits
June 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply great to have a catch up like this -- great photo !
June 23rd, 2025
