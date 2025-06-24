Sign up
Photo 1150
Photo 1150
Rain on the Way
Another busy day. Cryptic Crosswords this morning and a talk on Port Stephens birds this afternoon.
On my way to cryptic crosswords, I stopped at the waterfront to take this photo at our local beach.
Rain was on the way, and it rained while I was out this morning and then stopped by early this afternoon.
It was 22 degrees C this morning, but I believe it will drop to 14 later in the week.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
1
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely windswept look to this
June 24th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Lovely scene. We had rain until lunchtime then a sunny afternoon. According to my app, which is rarely right, you have 10 days of rain ahead of you. 😩
June 24th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Looks a little moody
June 24th, 2025
