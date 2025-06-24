Rain on the Way

Another busy day. Cryptic Crosswords this morning and a talk on Port Stephens birds this afternoon.



On my way to cryptic crosswords, I stopped at the waterfront to take this photo at our local beach.



Rain was on the way, and it rained while I was out this morning and then stopped by early this afternoon.



It was 22 degrees C this morning, but I believe it will drop to 14 later in the week.