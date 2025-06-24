Previous
Rain on the Way by onewing
Photo 1150

Rain on the Way

Another busy day. Cryptic Crosswords this morning and a talk on Port Stephens birds this afternoon.

On my way to cryptic crosswords, I stopped at the waterfront to take this photo at our local beach.

Rain was on the way, and it rained while I was out this morning and then stopped by early this afternoon.

It was 22 degrees C this morning, but I believe it will drop to 14 later in the week.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely windswept look to this
June 24th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely scene. We had rain until lunchtime then a sunny afternoon. According to my app, which is rarely right, you have 10 days of rain ahead of you. 😩
June 24th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Looks a little moody
June 24th, 2025  
