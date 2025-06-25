Previous
Zenith Beach by onewing
Photo 1151

Zenith Beach

I was in Shoal Bay this morning so nipped up to Zenith Beach to take a photo.

It is sunny but very windy today. Luckily Zenith is quite sheltered so not to bad there. I love watching the waves.

If you look to the left of the horizon, you will see a white dot and that is the top of Port Stephens lighthouse on Fingal Island.

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the wind - we have it too!
June 25th, 2025  
