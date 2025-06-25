Sign up
Previous
Photo 1151
Zenith Beach
I was in Shoal Bay this morning so nipped up to Zenith Beach to take a photo.
It is sunny but very windy today. Luckily Zenith is quite sheltered so not to bad there. I love watching the waves.
If you look to the left of the horizon, you will see a white dot and that is the top of Port Stephens lighthouse on Fingal Island.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
1
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4817
photos
248
followers
125
following
315% complete
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
25th June 2025 9:53am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh the wind - we have it too!
June 25th, 2025
