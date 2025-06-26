Sign up
Previous
Photo 1152
Shoal Bay Panorama
Another photo taken yesterday morning on my way to Shoal Bay.
This photo was taken from Halifax Park with Shoal Bay in the distance.
The hills on the horizon are left to right.
Yacaaba, Tomaree, Nelson Cliffs and Quarry Hill.
The hills are ignimbrite rock formations formed from a volcanic explosion 320 million years ago.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
2
1
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful. Interesting information.
June 26th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
That’s a great shot Babs and thanks for background
June 26th, 2025
