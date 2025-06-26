Previous
Shoal Bay Panorama by onewing
Shoal Bay Panorama

Another photo taken yesterday morning on my way to Shoal Bay.

This photo was taken from Halifax Park with Shoal Bay in the distance.

The hills on the horizon are left to right.

Yacaaba, Tomaree, Nelson Cliffs and Quarry Hill.

The hills are ignimbrite rock formations formed from a volcanic explosion 320 million years ago.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Babs

ace
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful. Interesting information.
June 26th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
That’s a great shot Babs and thanks for background
June 26th, 2025  
