25th Birthday Library and Community Centre Anniversary

Today has been a very chilly rainy day and also the 25th birthday celebrations of our local library and community centre.



We went to a book sale at the library this morning and David and I both bought a few books.



From 12 noon onwards there were various activities in the community centre including a Seaside Singers performance, a Bayfit keep fit demo and a royal Lifesaving society resus demo.



Our local U3A, the Historical Society, Marine Rescue, Family History group also had stalls there and there were artworks for sale from the local Arts Centre.



This is a collage of some of the artworks on sale. The bottom right picture is one of the raffle prizes in the community centre raffle.