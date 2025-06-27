Sign up
Previous
Photo 1153
25th Birthday Library and Community Centre Anniversary
Today has been a very chilly rainy day and also the 25th birthday celebrations of our local library and community centre.
We went to a book sale at the library this morning and David and I both bought a few books.
From 12 noon onwards there were various activities in the community centre including a Seaside Singers performance, a Bayfit keep fit demo and a royal Lifesaving society resus demo.
Our local U3A, the Historical Society, Marine Rescue, Family History group also had stalls there and there were artworks for sale from the local Arts Centre.
This is a collage of some of the artworks on sale. The bottom right picture is one of the raffle prizes in the community centre raffle.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
Sounds like a busy and fun day. Love the cocky!
June 27th, 2025
