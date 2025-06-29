Sign up
A Misty Start to the Day
It was very misty this morning and after I had my first cup of tea I went down to the foreshore to take this picture.
It was so cold, and the mist was beginning to clear. The girl in the picture was wearing shorts and she was paddling in the sea, she must have been so cold.
Our house is hidden in the trees off in the distance.
The sun is shining now and at present it is 16 C so I have put washing on the line and hopefully it should dry.
Rain is forecast for the next few days though.
29th June 2025
Babs
@onewing
