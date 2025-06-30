The Lull Before the Storm

Another misty start to the day but this is just the lull before the storm I gather. We have got an east coast low heading our way with strong winds and heavy rain forecast for tomorrow. It is already on its way down the coast. I hope we don't lose power this time. We had one about 3 years ago and lost power for 4 days.



Time to batten down the hatches, I think.



This photo was also taken on the foreshore, and you can just about see Soldiers Point through the mist in the distance.



I hope the boats here are secured, they could end up beached.