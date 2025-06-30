Previous
The Lull Before the Storm by onewing
Photo 1156

The Lull Before the Storm

Another misty start to the day but this is just the lull before the storm I gather. We have got an east coast low heading our way with strong winds and heavy rain forecast for tomorrow. It is already on its way down the coast. I hope we don't lose power this time. We had one about 3 years ago and lost power for 4 days.

Time to batten down the hatches, I think.

This photo was also taken on the foreshore, and you can just about see Soldiers Point through the mist in the distance.

I hope the boats here are secured, they could end up beached.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Zilli~ ace
Ominous weather ahead for sure
June 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Nice!!
June 30th, 2025  
