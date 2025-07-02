Wild Weather

We have had a pretty rough couple of days with what initially was thought to be an east coast low hitting our coast, but it turned into what is called a bomb cyclone.I took this photo yesterday afternoon and our normally calm foreshore turned into a churning mass of waves.The wind was a westerly which means that our bay took the brunt of the weather and the ocean side of our bay at Fingal Bay and Birubi were much calmer.When I took this photo, the wind was howling, and I only managed to get a couple of shots before I got soaked and almost blown away. I had to clean my lens too but gave up pretty soon and returned to my car.Here is a photo taken at the foreshore on the Winter solstice about 10 days ago.What a difference.The rain has just stopped, and it is a little bit calmer now the wind has died down, but I think we are in for more rain before the cyclone blows itself out.