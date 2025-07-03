Previous
Danger To Swimmers by onewing
Photo 1159

Danger To Swimmers

I am posting very early today because our Internet may go out some time today.

The storm seems to have passed now, and we are hoping for calmer weather over the next few days.

I took this photo on Tuesday afternoon at Fly Point and almost got blown away in the strong winds.

Here is a photo of what Fly Point usually looks like.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-07-22

This photo was taken about this time last year after another storm.

This was the previous day last year too

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-07-21

but even this wasn't as bad as the photo posted today.

Hopefully we will return to tranquil weather again now for a while. At least we still have power, and we still have a roof, ha ha.

3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
317% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Not inviting at all
July 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Very bleak!
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact