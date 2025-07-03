Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Danger To Swimmers
I am posting very early today because our Internet may go out some time today.
The storm seems to have passed now, and we are hoping for calmer weather over the next few days.
I took this photo on Tuesday afternoon at Fly Point and almost got blown away in the strong winds.
Here is a photo of what Fly Point usually looks like.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-07-22
This photo was taken about this time last year after another storm.
This was the previous day last year too
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-07-21
but even this wasn't as bad as the photo posted today.
Hopefully we will return to tranquil weather again now for a while. At least we still have power, and we still have a roof, ha ha.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Zilli~
ace
Not inviting at all
July 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Very bleak!
July 2nd, 2025
