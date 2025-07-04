Previous
Much Calmer Now by onewing
Much Calmer Now

I am posting late tonight because we have been out for our girlie lunch in Newcastle today and on the way home stopped at a friend's house for a cuppa.

I then stopped at the foreshore and got this photo just as the sun was setting.

As you can see the stormy weather has left us now and it is much calmer than it was a couple of days ago.

Lovely to see the calm water and sun again.
Babs

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
July 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh tranquillity at last after all the stormy seas images ! Lovely glow of the sun going down ! reflecting an the still waters ! fav
July 4th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You did have a good day! Nice to go along with you! fav
July 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a beautiful sunset
July 4th, 2025  
Wylie ace
You hit the perfect moment
July 4th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Fabulous
July 4th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah that’s so beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
