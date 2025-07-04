Sign up
Previous
Photo 1160
Much Calmer Now
I am posting late tonight because we have been out for our girlie lunch in Newcastle today and on the way home stopped at a friend's house for a cuppa.
I then stopped at the foreshore and got this photo just as the sun was setting.
As you can see the stormy weather has left us now and it is much calmer than it was a couple of days ago.
Lovely to see the calm water and sun again.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
8
6
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
4th July 2025 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 4th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh tranquillity at last after all the stormy seas images ! Lovely glow of the sun going down ! reflecting an the still waters ! fav
July 4th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You did have a good day! Nice to go along with you! fav
July 4th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a beautiful sunset
July 4th, 2025
Wylie
ace
You hit the perfect moment
July 4th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Fabulous
July 4th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s so beautiful
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025
