More Chemist Signs by onewing
Photo 1161

More Chemist Signs

The signs outside one of our chemist shops in Nelson Bay always make me smile.

Once a week the notices on the board changes and when I pass, I take a photo of it. These are a few of the latest ones. I hope they give you a smile too.
5th July 2025

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
318% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
July 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
@casablanca You are up early did you wet the bed, ha ha.
July 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
@onewing Young Fella on Cold Water Swimming supervision, so it is a 4.40am wake up! 🤪
July 5th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love the Omega 3 one! But they're all excellent!
July 5th, 2025  
