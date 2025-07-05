Sign up
Photo 1161
Photo 1161
More Chemist Signs
The signs outside one of our chemist shops in Nelson Bay always make me smile.
Once a week the notices on the board changes and when I pass, I take a photo of it. These are a few of the latest ones. I hope they give you a smile too.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
4
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4827
photos
248
followers
127
following
318% complete
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ha ha, brilliant!
July 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
@casablanca
You are up early did you wet the bed, ha ha.
July 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@onewing
Young Fella on Cold Water Swimming supervision, so it is a 4.40am wake up! 🤪
July 5th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the Omega 3 one! But they're all excellent!
July 5th, 2025
