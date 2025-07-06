Previous
Latest Teramby Court Murals by onewing
Photo 1162

Latest Teramby Court Murals

While I was in Nelson Bay I took a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals.

These artworks are by local artist Jade Deacon-Stephenson. Jade is 16 years old

1. Big Belly Seahorse

2. Banded Cleaner Shrimp

3. Green Turtle

4. Hammer Octopus
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

What an amazing artist, and so young! Are the parents artists or is it just talent Babs?
July 6th, 2025  
