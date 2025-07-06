Sign up
Previous
Photo 1162
Latest Teramby Court Murals
While I was in Nelson Bay I took a photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals.
These artworks are by local artist Jade Deacon-Stephenson. Jade is 16 years old
1. Big Belly Seahorse
2. Banded Cleaner Shrimp
3. Green Turtle
4. Hammer Octopus
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
1
0
Diana
ace
What an amazing artist, and so young! Are the parents artists or is it just talent Babs?
July 6th, 2025
