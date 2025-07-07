Sign up
Previous
Photo 1163
My Kind of Winter
It has been beautiful weather here for the last couple of days, sunshine and temperatures of 21 C (70f). This is my kind of winter weather.
I took this photo yesterday near the marina.
Late posting today because we have been out all day today and just got home.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
7
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4829
photos
248
followers
127
following
318% complete
View this month »
1156
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo…love the beautiful tree.
July 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A lovely landscape scene
July 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely tree.
July 7th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
My kind of winter too, lovely weather
July 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Pretty scene. I like the way the tree is leaning towards the sea
July 7th, 2025
Wylie
ace
I wish !
July 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2025
