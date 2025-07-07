Previous
My Kind of Winter by onewing
Photo 1163

My Kind of Winter

It has been beautiful weather here for the last couple of days, sunshine and temperatures of 21 C (70f). This is my kind of winter weather.

I took this photo yesterday near the marina.

Late posting today because we have been out all day today and just got home.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo…love the beautiful tree.
July 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A lovely landscape scene
July 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tree.
July 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
My kind of winter too, lovely weather
July 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Pretty scene. I like the way the tree is leaning towards the sea
July 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
I wish !
July 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact