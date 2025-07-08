Previous
Sailing By by onewing
Photo 1164

Sailing By

It has turned chilly again today after a couple of days of really warm weather and I have just got home from cryptic crosswords.

I think I am brain dead now, the crosswords we had today were really difficult and tested the grey matter considerably.

This is another photo taken on Sunday as I walked home along the waterfront. I spotted this yacht sailing by in the calm water. It seems to have survived our storms quite well.

8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Pretty
July 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Nice one!
July 8th, 2025  
Annie D ace
It's chilly here too - I see the choppy water
July 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful yacht, I would love to be on it!
July 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact