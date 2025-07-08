Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1164
Sailing By
It has turned chilly again today after a couple of days of really warm weather and I have just got home from cryptic crosswords.
I think I am brain dead now, the crosswords we had today were really difficult and tested the grey matter considerably.
This is another photo taken on Sunday as I walked home along the waterfront. I spotted this yacht sailing by in the calm water. It seems to have survived our storms quite well.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4830
photos
248
followers
127
following
318% complete
View this month »
1157
1158
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Pretty
July 8th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Nice one!
July 8th, 2025
Annie D
ace
It's chilly here too - I see the choppy water
July 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful yacht, I would love to be on it!
July 8th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
July 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close