Clearwater by onewing
Photo 1165

Clearwater

I do love the layers and clear water on this photo. Taken from the breakwater at our local marina. I even saw a couple of dolphins too but didn't get a photo of them.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Nice.
July 9th, 2025  
