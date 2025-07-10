Previous
Restaurant Artwork by onewing
Restaurant Artwork

It has been a really chilly windy day today and we have been out for lunch as it is David's birthday.

I just loved the artwork on one of the walls at the restaurant.

The lighting wasn't perfect, but this is the best I could do to create this triptych.

It does look better on black.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Those are fabulous, different.
July 10th, 2025  
Wylie ace
very clever, definitely worthy of your photography!.
July 10th, 2025  
