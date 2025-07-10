Sign up
Previous
Photo 1166
Restaurant Artwork
It has been a really chilly windy day today and we have been out for lunch as it is David's birthday.
I just loved the artwork on one of the walls at the restaurant.
The lighting wasn't perfect, but this is the best I could do to create this triptych.
It does look better on black.
10th July 2025
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4832
photos
249
followers
119
following
319% complete
View this month »
1159
1160
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
10
2
2
2022 and onwards
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Those are fabulous, different.
July 10th, 2025
Wylie
ace
very clever, definitely worthy of your photography!.
July 10th, 2025
