Snacktime by onewing
Photo 1168

Snacktime

While we were in Nelson Bay on Friday, we spotted about 30 sulphur crested cockatoos snacking on pine seeds under one of the Norfolk pine trees.

This one decided to get to higher ground and settle on a barrier to eat his snack.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
320% complete

Lou Ann ace
A great capture. He’s using his claw like a hand!
July 12th, 2025  
*lynn ace
beautiful cockatoo ... so cool that you see them in the wild
July 12th, 2025  
