Previous
Photo 1168
Snacktime
While we were in Nelson Bay on Friday, we spotted about 30 sulphur crested cockatoos snacking on pine seeds under one of the Norfolk pine trees.
This one decided to get to higher ground and settle on a barrier to eat his snack.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4834
photos
248
followers
120
following
320% complete
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Lou Ann
ace
A great capture. He's using his claw like a hand!
July 12th, 2025
*lynn
ace
beautiful cockatoo ... so cool that you see them in the wild
July 12th, 2025
