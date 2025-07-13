Previous
Vintage Car Show Collage by onewing
Photo 1169

Vintage Car Show Collage

Thanks for your lovely comment and favs on yesterday's 'Snack time' photo.

We have had a busy day today. This morning we went to a vintage car show in Nelson Bay, luckily the weather was nice, and I haven't seen so many people or cars in Nelson Bay for a long time.

This is a collage of some of the cars. Not the best photos because the sun and people milling around didn't make a good opportunity for taking photos.

When we got home, I spent the afternoon doing batch cooking for meals to put in the freezer and David got some exercise splitting logs for our woodburner. Some of the logs arrive a bit on the large side but luckily, we have a log splitter, so it makes the job easier.

I think I am going to make a well-deserved cup of tea now.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman ace
Great collage!
July 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh lovely, top left for me please!
July 13th, 2025  
