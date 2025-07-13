Vintage Car Show Collage

We have had a busy day today. This morning we went to a vintage car show in Nelson Bay, luckily the weather was nice, and I haven't seen so many people or cars in Nelson Bay for a long time.



This is a collage of some of the cars. Not the best photos because the sun and people milling around didn't make a good opportunity for taking photos.



When we got home, I spent the afternoon doing batch cooking for meals to put in the freezer and David got some exercise splitting logs for our woodburner. Some of the logs arrive a bit on the large side but luckily, we have a log splitter, so it makes the job easier.



I think I am going to make a well-deserved cup of tea now.