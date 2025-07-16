Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1172
Under the Bonnet
One last photo from the vintage car show in Nelson Bay last Sunday.
I can't help feeling that it is taking things a bit too far to have the space under the bonnet as clean as this.
It must take hours to clean it to this extent and not a drop of oil or dirt was seen.
I think the people who own these cars would get a shock if they saw under the bonnet of my car. They would probably need therapy ha ha.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4838
photos
248
followers
119
following
321% complete
View this month »
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
Great collage
July 16th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shots. They sure keep them clean.
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close