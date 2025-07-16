Previous
Under the Bonnet by onewing
Under the Bonnet

One last photo from the vintage car show in Nelson Bay last Sunday.

I can't help feeling that it is taking things a bit too far to have the space under the bonnet as clean as this.

It must take hours to clean it to this extent and not a drop of oil or dirt was seen.

I think the people who own these cars would get a shock if they saw under the bonnet of my car. They would probably need therapy ha ha.
16th July 2025

bkb in the city ace
Great collage
July 16th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shots. They sure keep them clean.
July 16th, 2025  
