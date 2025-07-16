Under the Bonnet

One last photo from the vintage car show in Nelson Bay last Sunday.



I can't help feeling that it is taking things a bit too far to have the space under the bonnet as clean as this.



It must take hours to clean it to this extent and not a drop of oil or dirt was seen.



I think the people who own these cars would get a shock if they saw under the bonnet of my car. They would probably need therapy ha ha.