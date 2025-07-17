Jibbitz

Sorry I have been a bit absent, but we were out for dinner last night with friends and I have been out all morning too. I will try and catch up this afternoon.



I saw these plastic charms on a market stall on Sunday and asked the stallholder what they were.



I was told they are Jibbitz and are charms to put on Crocs shoes. Who new!



Well I didn't. Mind you I don't wear Crocs and I don't have young grandchildren who would be likely to collect these charms either. They cost $1 each or 6 for $5 so I guess they are a bargain for a collector.



I am not likely to buy any, but they do make an interesting photo opportunity, and I definitely learned something when I saw them.