Previous
Jibbitz by onewing
Photo 1173

Jibbitz

Sorry I have been a bit absent, but we were out for dinner last night with friends and I have been out all morning too. I will try and catch up this afternoon.

I saw these plastic charms on a market stall on Sunday and asked the stallholder what they were.

I was told they are Jibbitz and are charms to put on Crocs shoes. Who new!

Well I didn't. Mind you I don't wear Crocs and I don't have young grandchildren who would be likely to collect these charms either. They cost $1 each or 6 for $5 so I guess they are a bargain for a collector.

I am not likely to buy any, but they do make an interesting photo opportunity, and I definitely learned something when I saw them.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Never heard of those. But a very nice collection for someone. Great shot.
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact