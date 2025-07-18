Previous
So Chilly Today by onewing
So Chilly Today

It isn't often that we have our woodburner lit during the day during winter but today is definitely one of those days.

It is so chilly and grey here today and not a bit of sunshine in sight.

We had to go to Bunnings this morning to buy some outside wall art for under our newly replaced pergola (I won a $50 Bunnings voucher in a raffle. Needless to say I spent more than $50) but on returning home I lit our fire, and I am not going out again today.

It is currently 13 c and has just started to rain. Ugh.
Susan Klassen ace
That sounds chilly but the wood-stove makes it look warm and cozy.
July 18th, 2025  
