Previous
Photo 1175
Bill and Ben in the Rain
It is another cold, wet day here and poor Bill and Ben are looking very sorry for themselves.
The sun did try to shine briefly this morning, but it is wet and cold again now.
It was 7 degrees C when I got up this morning and it is only about 14 degrees now. Roll on Spring.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick
ace
Cute little subjects. Great shot.
July 19th, 2025
