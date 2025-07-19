Previous
Bill and Ben in the Rain by onewing
Photo 1175

Bill and Ben in the Rain

It is another cold, wet day here and poor Bill and Ben are looking very sorry for themselves.

The sun did try to shine briefly this morning, but it is wet and cold again now.

It was 7 degrees C when I got up this morning and it is only about 14 degrees now. Roll on Spring.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
321% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cute little subjects. Great shot.
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact