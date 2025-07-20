Previous
An Unwelcome Visitor by onewing
Photo 1176

An Unwelcome Visitor

The sun is shining again today but it is still pretty chilly.

I spotted this unwelcome visitor on our wall this morning.

I wasn't sure if it was a locust or a grasshopper, but I am settling for grasshopper because after looking up the definition I see that all locusts are grasshoppers, but not all grasshoppers are locusts.

Also, I believe that grasshoppers have long feelers whereas locusts have short ones. Perhaps someone can enlighten me.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
322% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Not sure of the difference but I was bitten by a grasshoper/cricket that looked like this when I was putting it outside at a shopping centre years ago hahahaha
I think this is a cricket as they have very long antenna.
July 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact