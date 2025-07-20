An Unwelcome Visitor

The sun is shining again today but it is still pretty chilly.



I spotted this unwelcome visitor on our wall this morning.



I wasn't sure if it was a locust or a grasshopper, but I am settling for grasshopper because after looking up the definition I see that all locusts are grasshoppers, but not all grasshoppers are locusts.



Also, I believe that grasshoppers have long feelers whereas locusts have short ones. Perhaps someone can enlighten me.