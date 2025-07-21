Sign up
Photo 1177
Photo 1177
Drip
I saw the tap dripping so I had the idea of taking a photo of it.
Not as easy as it looks but I was pleased that I managed to get this photo on the third shot.
I love how the refracted image of the tap and the drop are shown in the droplet.
I did take lots more photos too, but this was the best. Pleased how it turned out.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4843
photos
248
followers
121
following
Shutterbug
ace
It is hard to get a drip, but I think you got the timing right. I love the reflection of the faucet with the drip within the drip itself.
July 21st, 2025
