Drip by onewing
Drip

I saw the tap dripping so I had the idea of taking a photo of it.

Not as easy as it looks but I was pleased that I managed to get this photo on the third shot.

I love how the refracted image of the tap and the drop are shown in the droplet.

I did take lots more photos too, but this was the best. Pleased how it turned out.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

ace
@onewing
Shutterbug ace
It is hard to get a drip, but I think you got the timing right. I love the reflection of the faucet with the drip within the drip itself.
July 21st, 2025  
