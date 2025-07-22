Previous
Shadows and Light by onewing
Shadows and Light

I quite liked the abstract feel to the paving stones, the fence and the shadows of this image and thought it worked well in black and white.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Drip photo.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
Wonderful capture of these shapes, shadows and textures, it looks great on black.
July 22nd, 2025  
Jo
Really like this. Great in B&W
July 22nd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney
Oh Yes!Well captured Babs!
July 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Nice!
July 22nd, 2025  
