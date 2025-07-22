Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1178
Shadows and Light
I quite liked the abstract feel to the paving stones, the fence and the shadows of this image and thought it worked well in black and white.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Drip photo.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4844
photos
248
followers
121
following
322% complete
View this month »
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these shapes, shadows and textures, it looks great on black.
July 22nd, 2025
Jo
ace
Really like this. Great in B&W
July 22nd, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Yes!Well captured Babs!
July 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice!
July 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close