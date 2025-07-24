Patterns

It is a beautiful sunny day today but quite chilly. We were going out with the walking group, but unfortunately one of David's vertebrae has dislocated (spondylolisthesis) and is unable to walk far at the moment. It is due to an old RAF injury and every now and then goes out of kilter.



We could have gone out for the lunch after the walk, but we are going out with a group of friends this evening for a curry night so will give lunch a miss.



Instead of a photo from the walk I am posting a photo of our newly replaced pergola walls and roofing. I quite like the patterns the sunlight makes.



We haven't replaced the garden furniture yet as we are having new outdoor tables delivered next week.



