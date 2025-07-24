Previous
Patterns by onewing
Photo 1180

Patterns

It is a beautiful sunny day today but quite chilly. We were going out with the walking group, but unfortunately one of David's vertebrae has dislocated (spondylolisthesis) and is unable to walk far at the moment. It is due to an old RAF injury and every now and then goes out of kilter.

We could have gone out for the lunch after the walk, but we are going out with a group of friends this evening for a curry night so will give lunch a miss.

Instead of a photo from the walk I am posting a photo of our newly replaced pergola walls and roofing. I quite like the patterns the sunlight makes.

We haven't replaced the garden furniture yet as we are having new outdoor tables delivered next week.

24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
July 24th, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool. Hope David's problem gets better real soon.
July 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact