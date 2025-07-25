Previous
Driftwood Artwork by onewing
Driftwood Artwork

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment. I had a specialist medical appointment yesterday afternoon and then we were out for a curry night with friends last night.

At the medical centre where I had the appointment, I saw this driftwood artwork and thought it was so interesting and creative.

David is feeling a bit better today, but his back is still painful. He is more mobile today though. He just has to take it easy for a while.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Wonderful drift art and collage. Glad David is better
July 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
A fabulous collage of these beautiful pieces. Good news re David, hope yours is good too :-)
July 25th, 2025  
Jo ace
I really like these Babs. Saw something similar over here not long ago. Glad David is on the mend. I hope you’re OK
July 25th, 2025  
