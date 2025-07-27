Previous
Mirror Box Flower by onewing
Mirror Box Flower

I enjoyed my lazy day yesterday and finished the book I was reading and then I had a play with Photoshop and made this mirror box from an old flower photo. Quite pleased how it turned out.

The rain has stopped today but it is still pretty chilly. Can't wait for Spring and some warmer weather.

Babs

ace
eDorre ace
Love the colors
July 27th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Babs you are excellent at this!. .Love this one!..Fav
July 27th, 2025  
