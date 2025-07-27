Sign up
Previous
Photo 1183
Mirror Box Flower
I enjoyed my lazy day yesterday and finished the book I was reading and then I had a play with Photoshop and made this mirror box from an old flower photo. Quite pleased how it turned out.
The rain has stopped today but it is still pretty chilly. Can't wait for Spring and some warmer weather.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
eDorre
ace
Love the colors
July 27th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Babs you are excellent at this!. .Love this one!..Fav
July 27th, 2025
