Previous
Shoal Bay by onewing
Photo 1185

Shoal Bay

I was at cryptic crosswords this morning and then I had to pop over to Shoal Bay so while I was there, I had a walk along the beach.

It has been a lovely day today but still a bit chilly.

I believe we have rain on the way for the next few days, so I am making the most of the fine weather.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such a lovely looking beach. I also heard there's a bit of rain on the way too
July 29th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks idyllic - the winter sun just now is gorgeous
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact