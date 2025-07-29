Sign up
Photo 1185
Shoal Bay
I was at cryptic crosswords this morning and then I had to pop over to Shoal Bay so while I was there, I had a walk along the beach.
It has been a lovely day today but still a bit chilly.
I believe we have rain on the way for the next few days, so I am making the most of the fine weather.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Views
11
Comments
2
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
29th July 2025 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Kathy A
ace
Such a lovely looking beach. I also heard there's a bit of rain on the way too
July 29th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
looks idyllic - the winter sun just now is gorgeous
July 29th, 2025
