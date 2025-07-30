Previous
Beside the Silvery Sea by onewing
Photo 1186

Beside the Silvery Sea

It is very dull and grey today and the rain has just arrived here.

I am sneezing and have a bit of a runny nose today, so I am staying home. I feel okay and no temperature so just a cold and nothing more serious.

Here is another photo taken yesterday at Shoal Bay.

I loved the sunlight shimmering on the water
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
324% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact