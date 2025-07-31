Sign up
Photo 1187
No Barbeque Today
It is a really chilly, rainy day here today and on my way home from grocery shopping I pulled in at the foreshore to take this photo from inside the car. I guess there won't be anyone having a barbecue there today.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4853
photos
248
followers
122
following
325% complete
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Taken
31st July 2025 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa V.
Creates a definite mood. I like how you centered the shelter so we see the water in the background and the upturned boat in the foreground.
July 31st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot of your rainy day - no barbecue!
July 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely rainy view…
July 31st, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and symmetry of this rainy scene, we have the same weather here atm.
July 31st, 2025
