Previous
Photo 1188
Still Raining
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but I went to bed early last night because I had a splitting headache and I still have a streaming cold.
It is still chilly here and pouring with rain.
I will try and catch up later this afternoon as I am feeling a bit better today.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Brian
Gorgeous 🙏🏼get well soon
August 1st, 2025
gloria jones
Very nice. Take care.
August 1st, 2025
